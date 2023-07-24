It’s almost time to head back to school, which means it’s time for families to start shopping for anything and everything that will help their students in the classroom.
Luckily, Missouri’s annual sales tax holiday is just around the corner.
The 2023 holiday begins Friday, Aug. 4, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 6. Certain back-to-school purchases, such as clothing, school supplies and computers, are exempt from sales tax for this time period only.
State statute is pretty clear about what counts for the purposes of this holiday:
• “Clothing” means any article of apparel intended to be worn on or about the human body, including footwear and materials used to make school uniforms. Not included are watches, watchbands, jewelry, handbags, handkerchiefs, umbrellas, scarves, ties, headbands or belt buckles. Each article of clothing must have a taxable value of $100 or less.
• “Personal computers” include a laptop, desktop or tower computer system which consists of a central processing unit, random access memory, a storage drive, a display monitor, a keyboard and other devices such as a disk drive, modem, mouse, printer, scanner or video card. Personal computers and computer peripheral devices cannot exceed $1,500.
• “School supplies” are any item normally used by students in a standard classroom for educational purposes, such as textbooks, notebooks, paper, writing instruments, crayons, art supplies, rulers, book bags, backpacks, handheld calculators, graphing calculators, chalk, maps and globes. Not included are radios, CD players, headphones, sporting equipment, portable or desktop telephones, copiers or other office equipment, furniture or fixtures. The value of each school supply purchase is limited to $50, graphing calculators at $150 and computer software at $350.
Other things to note before you go shopping:
• You don’t have to be a resident of Missouri to get the benefit of the tax exemptions.
• In previous years, shoppers in some communities still had to pay local or county sales taxes. Beginning this year, the holiday exempts all state and local sales or use taxes during the exemption period.
• Purchases are to be for personal use only, so you cannot buy a new computer for your business and expect the sales tax to be waived.
• Online purchases qualify if they occur, and the transaction is completed, during the sales tax holiday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.