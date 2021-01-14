The Missouri Office of Workforce Development will continue its virtual job fairs this year, starting with a fair for the health care industry from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Job seekers statewide will be able to search job listings, meet with hiring companies, receive tips for resume writing and job interviews, and learn more about Missouri Job Center services and training opportunities. Additional job fairs are scheduled Jan. 26, Feb. 9, Feb. 23, March 9, March 23, April 6, April 20, May 4, May 18 and June 8.
Interested job seekers can register for any of the fairs at returnstrongmo.easyvirtualfair.com. Job seekers should create a profile and upload their resumes so employers can reach out afterward.
Employers can register and set up their virtual booths for all future fairs at returnstrongmo.getyourbooth.com. Friday is the deadline for employers to register for the Jan. 26 fair.
