JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A bill that would prohibit family courts from discriminating against a parent or custodian for using medical marijuana was discussed by the Missouri Senate’s Committee for Seniors, Families, Veterans & Military Affairs last week.
Senate Bill 357 “is asking that we not punish or prejudice those persons who actually have a medical marijuana card, got it and are using only medical marijuana” to help alleviate problems like a chronic disease, chronic illnesses or chronic pain, said bill sponsor Sen. Barbara Anne Washington, D-Kansas City.
Parents aren’t punished for taking other medications, she said. “We don’t punish them for smoking cigarettes. We don’t punish them if they drink, unless it’s excessive, of course. So if they are legally doing medical marijuana, then we want to make sure that those parents are not prejudiced and prevented from reunifying with their child.”
The committee’s chairman, Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin, pointed out that family court can deal with issues of addiction.
“If you do have an alcohol issue, the court can say, ‘Don’t drink it,’” White said. “Now I know that’s a little different than a medical marijuana card, but a medical marijuana card is not the same as a (prescription) written under our federal system of how we write for narcotics and other such things.”
Washington clarified that “our family court system identifies when those people do have a problem, and they are placed in treatment programs — whether they are alcohol-related, addicted to drugs, whether they’re legal or prescribed drugs. We’re just asking that the medical marijuana card be given some consideration as well and that not be the total bar (for custody and visitation removal).”
Five witnesses testified during the hearing; all were in favor of the bill.
Paul Callicoat is a retired interventional cardiologist from Joplin and a medical marijuana patient.
“I find it unbelievable that in court, someone could hold that against me,” he said. “It’s a constitutional right to use medical marijuana.”
He added, “Marijuana is not the boogeyman.”
Cynthia Northcutt, a family law attorney and registered nurse, agreed.
“Cannabis is medicine,” she said. “It was not always the devil’s lettuce; until 1937, cannabis was listed in the U.S. pharmacopoeia and was routinely used as over-the-counter and prescription medication both in the United States and worldwide. There is significant, high-quality, peer-reviewed evidence that cannabis is effective in treating and/or managing many health conditions.”
The executive director of NORML Kansas City, Jamie Kacz, spoke about her experience as a parent and medical marijuana patient.
“I have been in family court, and I’ve had my status of just being a cannabis activist used against me by an abusive ex-spouse,” Kacz said. “I had to carry the stigma with me through court proceedings, and I had to participate in drug testing, just for exercising my First Amendment rights to reform cannabis laws in Missouri, to help other Missourians gain access to medicine that they needed. I have never had legal issues or committed any crime. But that did not matter. Was my cannabis advocacy held against me? Yes. Did my children suffer as a result of that? Yes, they did. Legal medical marijuana patients should not live in fear of losing their children. No patient deserves to have their family torn apart due to their status as a legal marijuana patient.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.