(AP) Missouri has set another record for daily increases in new coronavirus cases as the total jumped Saturday by 958.
The new confirmed brought the state total to 32,248 and exceeded Missouri’s previous one-day high for new cases of 936 on Tuesday. As of Saturday, the seven-day average of new cases reported by the state is 731, up from 560 a week ago.
The number of deaths also increased by nine to 1,130, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
