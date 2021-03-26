The first black bear hunting season in Missouri will take place Oct. 18-27, the Missouri Department of Conservation announced today.
The Missouri Conservation Commission gave final approval of MDC’s season framework, permit and harvest quotas, and other related regulations for hunting black bears in Missouri at its open meeting earlier today. The approved regulations limit bear hunting to Missouri residents and restrict bear hunting to designated areas of southern Missouri.
Missouri residents will be able to apply during May for the hunt, with permit selection by July 1 through a random drawing of applicants.
The state has established three Bear Management Zones (BMZs) in southern Missouri and will issue annual permit numbers and harvest quotas for each. Each permit will be for a specific BMZ and may be used on public or private property within the BMZ. Once the specific harvest quotas are filled for each BMZ, the season for that BMZ will be closed.
