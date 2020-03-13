The campus at Missouri Southern State University will close through the month of April to reduce the chance for exposure to the COVID-19 virus if it develops here, university president Alan Marble said Friday.
"This is a unique challenge to our campus and others nationwide," Marble said in a letter to faculty and staff. "Please be mindful of your own physical wellbeing, and that of those around you. By working together, we will successfully navigate this unprecedented event."
Faculty will transfer all classwork to the university's distance learning format so that students may continue course work online, Marble said. During the closure, the dormitories will remain open, although students may go home and continue their coursework online if they choose. Food service also will be continue for those students who remain.
"Next week is spring break and it's not going to be much of a spring break for faculty, sadly, because they are going to have to convert classes that are not online," Marble said. "If they are flex classes, that means they are probably half already online, but the other classes will have to be converted. The real question comes in lab requirements and things like that."
Details about lab requirements and other requirements are being worked out, Marble said. Students will be notified of how to handle that work.
Faculty members will continue to report to work, but the campus will be closed to visitors and almost all events scheduled during that time have been cancelled or postponed, Marble said. Maintenance staff will work through the weekend to deep clean the campus buildings and will continue with regular sanitizing starting next week.
Marble said that if there is no virus spread within the next few weeks, the campus could reopen earlier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.