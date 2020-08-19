Unemployment fell in Missouri for the third straight month.
The July unemployment rate was 6.9%, according to a statement tweeted Wednesday by Gov. Mike Parson as figures were released by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center (MERIC).
Missouri's unemployment rate in June was reported at 7.8%, down from 10.1% in May and 10.2% in April, when it spiked upward from 3.9% in March because of the pandemic.
The estimated number of unemployed Missourians was 211,177 in July, down by 25,026 from June’s 236,203, according to MERIC.
"Employment, seasonally adjusted, increased by 52,200 jobs over the month," state officials said in a statement. "Over-the-year job losses, though still substantial, have diminished as the economy has gradually reopened. ...Missouri’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has now been either below or equal to the national rate for 65 consecutive months. The national unemployment rate was 10.2% in July 2020."
Nationwide, unemployment hit 14.7% in April, then fell to 13.3% in May and 11.1% in June.
July numbers for the Joplin metropolitan area have not been released.
Unemployment for the Joplin area fell to 6.9% in June, according to MERIC. The pandemic that arrived in the area in March, and eventually led to an economic shutdown, caused unemployment to triple for the Joplin area, going from 3.5% in February and March to 10.6% in April. That was the highest level the metro area, which includes Jasper and Newton counties, has seen in at least 30 years. Records of the MERIC database go back only to 1990.
Joplin's unemployment fell in May to 9.2%.
The rates are seasonally adjusted, meaning they reflect seasonal trends, such as construction in the summer, and are considered a more accurate reflection of unemployment than unadjusted numbers.
The previous high for Joplin in the past 30 years was 8.7% in September 2009 and again for several months in the fall of 2010 during the Great Recession.
Lozier
The pandemic has been responsible for a number of layoffs around the metro area, most recently at Lozier, which has a plant at 1625 S. Schifferdecker Ave. in Joplin.
Earlier this month, Lozier announced a plan for a "mass layoff" beginning this fall, affecting 127 employees. The layoffs will be permanent. The announcement was made in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letter recently sent to the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development.
On Wednesday, Sheri Andrews, co-chair of the Lozier board, said the company makes shelving and fixtures used in retail stores, and as retailers were hurt by the pandemic, that ripple passed through to Lozier's operations. The plan now is to retool the Joplin operation as a light assembly and distribution center, with perhaps 25 to 30 jobs total.
"We're not looking to let anyone go until mid- to late October, and it could extend to the end of the year and into January as well," Andrews said.
In the WARN letter, Lozier said that production, office and salaried positions will be affected, including a manager and planner, 17 machine operators, 17 paint line attendants and 34 welders, as well as engineers, tool-and-die technicians and turret-and-laser operators, and other jobs.
The Joplin plant is one of several owned by the company. Other Lozier plants are in Omaha, Nebraska, where the company has its headquarters and a distribution center, and in Indiana, Pennsylvania and Alabama. Andrews said Joplin employees are eligible to move.
Lozier's layoffs are just the latest announced this spring and summer by major area employers. There also were more than 320 positions eliminated in Carthage and Cassville by Justin Brands that the company initially indicated were temporary but that were later made permanent, and more than 900 positions at Leggett & Platt operations in Carthage, including corporate offices. Leggett & Platt has been hiring again for some operations, but some of the cuts have been made permanent.
