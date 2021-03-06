The state of Missouri has been told it will not receive another shipment of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine until the last week of March — two weeks after the next tier of eligible residents will be opened.
The unexpected news, which was announced on a call with vaccine providers this week, means the initial shipment of 50,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine received this week will be the only shipment Missouri receives until the week of March 29.
The state still anticipates at least about 120,000 doses of Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccine each week.
“What we thought at the beginning of this week is a little bit different now,” Ted Delicath, a principal with the McChrystal Group, a Virginia-based consulting firm hired to advise the state’s response to the pandemic, told vaccinators on Tuesday.
“We thought we were going to present you this slide and explain, ‘Hey we’ve had about 120,000 give or take average vaccine for the last three or four weeks. And we have been told and promised J&J’s going to change that.’ Well, the reality’s a little bit different,” Delicath said.
A spokeswoman for DHSS confirmed Wednesday that the state was previously notified the initial shipment of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine wouldn’t continue as a weekly allocation until late March.
Meanwhile, starting next week the state plans to start allocating about 15% of its weekly allocation of vaccine to pharmacies. Pharmacies were previously lumped into the “community providers” category — and made up a majority of those providers, Delicath said.
Two weeks later, during the week of March 22, Delicath said the state will shift away from its strategy of allocating doses based on a region’s overall population and instead will start allocating based on the remaining population eligible to receive the vaccine.
Delicath said the state doesn’t intend to allow the delay in Johnson & Johnson shipments to delay its plan to allow teachers, childcare providers, grocery store workers and other critical infrastructure employees to be eligible for vaccine March 15.
“Knowing that we are just working with 120,000 vaccines, we are not going to let that deter us from what the governor announced last week in activating Tier 3 of Phase 1B," he said.
