The first legal sale of medical marijuana in Missouri occurred today between a Missouri-licensed dispensary and qualified patients and caregivers in St. Louis.
Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said in a statement: “We greatly appreciate how hard everyone has worked so that patients can begin accessing a safe and well-regulated program.”
According to the DHSS, "Missouri has had one of the fastest implementations of a medical marijuana program in the United States. "
With 192 dispensaries licensed, DHSS expects most to be open by the end of the year.
