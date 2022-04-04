MIAMI, Okla. — A market selling only tribally made or Oklahoma-based products is opening Tuesday in Miami.
The Modoc Nation is celebrating the grand opening of Modoc Market at noon Tuesday at 10051 S. 608 Road in Miami. Modoc Market carries an array of products that include a selection of bison cuts, one-of-a-kind horsehair raku pottery, candles and jewelry.
“We wanted to offer something different for Miami and the surrounding areas where people can come and see tribal art that’s also a bit more modern than a lot of traditional things that we find,” said Veronica Word, Modoc Market manager. “We also have this store to be able to create food sustainability for the area. We’re in the process of growing our own fruits and vegetables that we’ll be selling out of the store.”
A 4,000-square-foot building houses the market as well as additional space for the nation’s inventory storage and freezers in which the bison is stored. Word said Modoc Nation currently has over 1,000 acres in Miami and Wyandotte where the bison roam.
The public may try samples of Modoc-raised bison prepared by a Stables Casino chef. The hours of the Modoc Market are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. It will be closed Sunday and Monday.
Word said the market offers bison cuts ranging from ground to steak. Bison meat is lean and high in protein.
“We’ll have the show-stopping tomahawk available on a limited time basis, which is also known as a cowboy steak — the French-styled long rib bone with the rib-eye attached,” she said. “Everything in the store is Oklahoma-made with a preference going to tribally made.”
The Modoc Nation’s mission with the market is to support the local community by supplying Modoc-raised bison meat, and sourcing goods made in Oklahoma and by tribal members.
“We have Oklahoma-made candles and waxes that are soy blend with essential oils for the scent, as opposed to candle fragrances,” Word said. “We have things ranging from jewelry to homemade arrows. There’s bison snacks, loose arrowheads and spices made in Oklahoma. We’ll have a bison spice blend coming in over the next couple of months.”
The Modoc Nation is a federally recognized Native American tribe descended from prisoners of war from California and southern Oregon. The Modoc survivors were removed to Oklahoma after the Modoc War, erasing much of their culture. Today, bison hold significance with the Modoc Nation as their restoration has provided the community an opportunity to establish new traditions while honoring their ancestors. The Modoc Nation is based in Miami.
“In the late 1800s, they were put onto cattle cars and dropped into Oklahoma,” Word said. “As they made their home here, they found the importance of raising bison. We’re bringing bison back, growing that herd and making them a part of American culture, just like Modoc. They like to say that the bison have been misplaced in this world, and they were also misplaced from their home, but overall, everyone is thriving, and we’re all doing our part.”
