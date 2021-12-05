Missouri 922,489 | 15,462
Kansas 474,479 | 6,730
Oklahoma 672,227 | 11,272
Arkansas 533,356 | 8,739
U.S. 50 million | 808,763
International 266.1 million | 5.27 million
--
Jasper County 14,364 | 245
Newton County 7,640 | 129
City of Joplin 9,082 | 183
Barry County 4,856 | 81
Barton County 1,582 | 31
Lawrence County 5,418 | 133
McDonald County 4,112 | 63
Crawford County 7,246 | 116
Cherokee County 3,850 | 78
Ottawa County 6,313 | 101
Delaware County 7,662 | 161
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.