Missouri 593,251 | 9,514
Kansas 311,705 | 5,038
Oklahoma 450,315 | 6,878
Arkansas 338,687 | 5,793
U.S. 33.71 million | 600,145
International 163.7 million | 3.39 million
Jasper County 9,390 | 156
Newton County 5,468 | 89
City of Joplin 6,146 | 130
Barry County 3,142| 53
Barton County 1,011 | 14
Lawrence County 3,510 | 101
McDonald County 2,631 | 36
Crawford County 4,735 | 83
Cherokee County 2,486 | 52
Ottawa County 3,902 | 66
Delaware County 4,631 | 91
