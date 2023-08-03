MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A 32-year-old man waived a preliminary hearing Thursday and was to stand trial on child kidnapping charges involving an 8-year-old girl.
Danny R. Warren Jr., of Monett, waived the hearing in Lawrence County Circuit Court on counts of child kidnapping, harassment and misdemeanor assault, with Judge Matthew Kasper setting his initial appearance in a trial division for Sept. 18.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, the girl was walking home Oct. 28 when Warren called out to her as she passed his trailer home and told her he would give her some candy if she came inside.
He picked her up and gave her a hug, scaring and upsetting her, according to the affidavit. He put her down but stood in the doorway preventing her from leaving and "threatened to handcuff her." He also told her not to tell anyone.
Warren then allowed her to leave, and the girl went home and informed her parents of the incident, according to the affidavit.
When questioned by Monett police, Warren denied having done anything amiss with the girl but did acknowledge that she had been in his home with him that day when no one else was home, according to the affidavit.
