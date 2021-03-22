MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A child advocate testified Monday that a 4-year-old girl disclosed to her during a forensic interview that Timothy Wilson sexually abused her in Monett.
The child advocate’s testimony and that of a Monett police detective at a preliminary hearing in Lawrence County Circuit Court proved to be enough to convince Associate Judge Scott Sifferman to order Wilson, 38, to stand trial on charges of first-degree sodomy and second-degree child molestation.
Ashley Thomas of the Children’s Center in Monett conducted an interview of the girl Sept. 9 at the request of Monett police, who had received a report of a prior disclosure the girl had made to her mother concerning Wilson.
Thomas said the girl disclosed to her that Wilson touched her inappropriately.
The child was wearing just a black shirt at the time because Wilson had her take off her shorts and underwear so he could wash them, Thomas testified. She purportedly told Thomas that the abuse took place in Wilson’s bedroom.
Thomas acknowledged on cross-examination by public defender Brian Smith that she also interviewed the girl’s young brother as a possible witness to the incident. But the girl did not tell her that anyone else was in the room at the time of the alleged abuse, and her brother told her that he was sleeping in another room, Thomas said.
Detective Scott Landreth testified that he interviewed Wilson after the girl had been interviewed at the Children’s Center and that the defendant admitted to him that he was lying on the floor with the girl wearing just a pair of shorts, which accidentally fell down as he got up and that he might have touched her then.
Wilson also acknowledged giving her a bath, Landreth said.
“He said he could have touched her as he was bathing her,” the detective told the court.
Smith asked Landreth if those were actually Wilson’s words with respect to what happened and not the detective’s own, and Landreth acknowledged that Wilson had simply admitted both were “possible” in response to the detective asking questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.