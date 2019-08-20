MONETT, Mo. — Monett police are searching for a person of interest in a shooting incident early Tuesday morning.
Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of Frisco Street around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a release from police Chief George Daoud. When police arrived, they found a 50-year-old Monett man suffering from "multiple gunshots," they said.
The victim, who has not been identified, was taken by ambulance and medical helicopter for treatment of what the police have called "serious, threatening injuries."
A 31-year-old man from Aurora is being sought by the police department as a person of interest in the investigation, according to the release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monett Police Department at 417-235-4241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-635-8477.
