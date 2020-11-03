MONETT, Mo. — Longtime educational administrator and Monett Superintendent Russ Moreland died Tuesday at age 50, the school district announced on social media.
“All of us are unbelievably heartbroken and devastated by the loss of our colleague and friend," the district said in a social media post Tuesday. "We will have extra counselors available at the schools for staff and students.”
Moreland, whose cause of death wasn't disclosed Tuesday, was named Monett's superintendent in June 2018 following a five-year stint as superintendent in Pierce City. He had roughly 20 years of administrative experience.
He also worked in Pierce City for two years prior to becoming that district’s superintendent in 2013. He worked for the Scott Regional Technology Center in Monett from 2011 to 2013 and previously served as both a teacher and a coach in Monett and Marionville.
After serving as vice president for a year, Moreland became president of the Southwest Missouri Association of School Administrators during the 2018-19 academic year. He was formerly an adjunct instructor at William Woods University and Drury University.
Mark Drake, assistant superintendent for Monett, issued a statement Tuesday evening describing Moreland's death as an "unexpected loss."
"Our immediate focus is on supporting our staff and students by providing the resources they need to process this unexpected news and begin the process of grieving together," he said. "Crisis counselors will be onsite at each of our schools, beginning on Wednesday, and will remain available to staff and students as long as they are needed. In addition, resources will be shared to help staff and parents talk with children about loss and to provide reassurance that our caring team is here to surround them."
Andrew Bahl, president of the Monett Board of Education, said the board will discuss how to move forward with finding an interim or permanent superintendent.
"Mr. Moreland was a valued mentor, colleague and friend," Bahl said in a statement. "He will be missed by us all. The district has a strong administrative team with full support from the Board of Education. The board will meet in executive session ... to discuss next steps, including the leadership transition. Regular updates will be provided to the community in the coming days."
