The city of Joplin and the Joplin Police Department released more details for the public regarding the funeral for Cpl. Ben Cooper on Tuesday.
Cooper, 46, and Officer Jake Reed, 27, died of gunshot wounds suffered in a shooting spree Tuesday that also seriously injured Officer Rickey Hirshey, 53, before the shooter himself was mortally wounded by a fourth officer.
The funeral service for Cooper will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center at Missouri Southern State University at 3950 E. Newman Road. There also will be a public visitation for Cooper will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the same location.
In a statement Sunday, the city and the police said, "If attending the public funeral services Tuesday ... you must enter through the checkpoint located at the intersection of Newman Road and Duquesne Road. We would encourage anyone in our community who wants to honor Cpl. Cooper to attend his service."
It also encouraged members of the public who want to show support to the Cooper family or to law enforcement, to line Main Street from Third to 19th streets on Tuesday afternoon.
"The procession will travel that route between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. We ask that you avoid parking on Main Street during this time."
The city and the police also said the public should expect brief traffic delays in and around the Joplin area during the day Tuesday. Duquesne Road between Newman Road and Tall Grass Drive will be closed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The visitation for Reed will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center. His funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Friday at the same location.
Details in advance of his services are expected to be released in the coming days.
Mason-Woodard Mortuary & Crematory is handling the arrangements for both Cooper, a 46-year-old veteran of the city police force, and Reed, who has served the city the past five years.
In its statement Sunday, the city and the police department also said they "express our deepest gratitude for the overwhelming amount of support from our community."
