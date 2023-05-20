Jennifer Heckle comes back to Joplin every spring for the Joplin Memorial Run.
“Every year when they do the prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance, I cry,” she said Saturday. “It’s a sad day, but it’s a great day because the community comes together.”
She was more than 1,500 runners who had a cool morning for the annual event, held around the anniversary of the May 22, 2011 tornado.
It is held each year to honor the 161 victims from the 2011 Joplin tornado as well as celebrate Joplin’s resilience in overcoming the destruction caused by the devastating storm, which destroyed 8,000 homes, businesses, churches and other structures in Joplin and Duquesne.
Events included the Freeman half-marathon, the Sparklight 10K, the Liberty 5K and the Sign Designs kids fun run. The half-marathon, 10K and 5K races began at 6:45 a.m. at Cunningham Park; the kids’ run was held later that morning.
The run, a project of Active Lifestyle Events and produced by Rufus Racing, has become one of the city’s signature events.
Proceeds have benefited tornado relief and recovery efforts as well as other community programs. Over the past decade, run organizers have donated more than $300,000 to rebuild projects, trail improvements, bicycles for schoolchildren and scholarships for YMCA programs.
“I decided to do the 5k today,” Heckle said. “I have done the 5k several times in the past and last year I did the 10k. Hopefully, next year I’ll do the half marathon.”
The business where she worked was among the hundreds destroyed that Sunday evening.
“I was working here, I had just been relocated the week of the tornado. We lost our whole office (Custom Trucks and Equipment on Stevens Boulevard), but thankfully none of our employees. It was a lot, it was devastating. My parents live here. It’s good that the community comes together for this race. It’s a big deal.”
Doug Chew was in Duquesne for the tornado in 2011, and for him the run is an annual tradition.
“I come every year,” Chew said. “We lost everything. My father lost everything, My sister lost everything. We were all in the area.”
Amber Gutshall, formerly of Carl Junction, and now Kansas City, makes the annual run a family affair.
She crossed the finish of the 5k with her 10-year-old daughter, Lyla Gutshall. Her son, Emerson Gutshall, 12, and husband, Caleb Gutshall, also ran the 5k. Also in that race were her brother-in-law, Reid Pierce, and nephew Caeden Pierce, both of Bentonville, Arkansas. Her youngest two kids, Ellen Gutshall, 7 and Warren Gutshall, 5 participated in the kids run. Her father, Audie Dennis, who was the race starter, is also president of Active Lifestyle Events.
“I grew up in Carl Junction and we knew so many people affected by the tornado. It’s a race we love to participate in whenever we get a chance.” Amber said.
“It was really fun,” Lyla Gutshall said, adding that her favorite part of the race was crossing the finish line.
Winners
5K, Men’s: Chance Tindall, Joplin, 17:13.6
5K, Women’s: Kyla Combs, Joplin, 18:41:2
10K, Men’s: Ian Horton, Joplin, 35:45.5
10K, Women’s: Jenna Henry, Webb City, 43:51:7
Half-marathon, Men’s: Jaryd Gregory, Carthage, 1:20:44.1
Half-marathon, Women’s: Lauren Creed, West Fork, Arkansas, 1:34:08:1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.