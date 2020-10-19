Officials with the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex today announced they have exceeded the original $16 million fund raising goal for the project.
They also said 263 individuals, businesses, foundations and community organizations have committed more than $16.2 million.
The ultimate goal for the Complex has been expanded to $17.5 million.
Sharon Beshore, president of The Cornell Complex, said: "During the last few months, leadership of Connect2Culture and Spiva Center for the Arts have made tremendous progress working with architects to finalize the exterior and interior spaces. We are moving forward positively, embracing this important project for our region as we look to the future with hope of creating a vibrant destination in our community with something for everyone."
A groundbreaking is planned for early 2021.
