CASSVILLE, Mo. — More than 2,000 anglers tried their luck Monday along a short-stretch of Roaring River stuffed with rainbows.
Among them, Heather Logan, of Monett.
She has been coming to Opening Day to fish for trout with her husband since 2005.
"I guess I married into the tradition," she said. "I'm happy to camp with my friends, it's a lot of fun. I look forward to this every year. Especially with the last year of not getting out too much. It's been a planned vacation."
Logan said the fishing was slower than in past years, but that she had landed her first two trout early in the day.
Monday marked the Opening Day of catch-and-keep trout season in Missouri, a tradition that runs generations deep for many families, who line the banks waiting for the opening shot at 6:30 a.m.
Mike Luttrell, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, thought the park south of Cassville was a good place to celebrate his birthday.
"I've been coming to Opening Day since I was 6 years old, and I'm celebrating my 51st birthday today," he said. "It's nice to get away on my birthday. No one knows I'm getting older here."
Luttrell said he attends Opening Day every year with a group of friends, and they had pulled in about 15 fish as a group early in the morning. He also said he was looking forward to having a big fish fry later Monday.
His day began early, at 4:00 am, to walk along the river.
"The river is peaceful at that time, but it's unbelievable how many people get here early," he said.
Luttrell has fond memories of catching fish on Opening Day. "I remember when they had the fish cleaning stations at the lower pool of the park, and my Dad was cleaning his fish there. I caught my first fish on my own the first time I was here. I ran up to him as he was cleaning his fish and said, "Dad, dad, I caught one!"
This Opening Day was warmer than many others, with temperatures climbing into the mid-50s in the afternoon.
Ray Greek, Stockton, was representing Race to Save, a organization focused on suicide prevention, at a table along the banks of Roaring River. He was supplying donuts to anglers and later planned on grilling hamburgers for the crowd.
"I thought what better place to spread the word to a lot of people about suicide prevention than Opening Day," said Greek. "Already, I've had several people come up to me and share their stories about suicide in their families. Everybody has their own story, everyone has battled depression at one time or another."
Catch-and-keep trout season at Roaring River and the state's other trout parks runs through Oct. 31.
The Cassville Chamber of Commerce reported that the top fish in the age 15 and under category was caught by Leland Samuel, of Kansas City, at 2.80 pounds. The overall largest lunker was caught by Conner Britton, of Bourbon, at 4.69 pounds.
