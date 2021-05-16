Joplin High School’s 2021 graduates had much to think about Sunday.
Keontre Guster said that every time he goes back to North Park Apartments, where he lived on May 22, 2011, he thinks about the day when he was only 8 and his hometown was ripped apart by a tornado.
“I actually went there today, and I think about it every time I go there to see my friends,” Guster said. “I think about it quite a bit. I’m thinking about how lucky I was to make it, especially being on the very top floor.”
Graduate Brady Carter said he thinks about the pandemic that still grips the world today and drastically changed the last two years of his education.
“Even currently, I still think I need to be wearing a mask — even though I recently got vaccinated, so that’s why I’m not wearing one,” Carter said. “I’m still scared, but I can’t make anyone wear a mask.”
Guster and Carter were among the more than 450 Joplin High School students who crossed the stage Sunday at Kaminsky Gymnasium.
After the COVID-19-challenged graduation in 2020, students, faculty, administrators and parents said they were happy to be able to honor the seniors of 2021 with something resembling a normal ceremony.
“I’m very thankful that we got to have a graduation,” said Staci Saunders, mother of two graduates on Sunday and one who graduated in 2020.
“I had a child graduate last year, and she didn’t get the whole ceremony, so I’m very happy that Joplin High School made a way for us to have a graduation,” Saunders said. “I also thought it was very special to have it here in this gym. I know there were limited tickets, but I think it was very personal and very student-centered, and I loved that.”
Sunday’s ceremony came less than two weeks before the 10th anniversary of Joplin tornado, which led to the deaths of 161 people. It struck just after the 2011 graduation ceremony at Missouri Southern State University and destroyed Joplin High School as well as thousands of other homes and schools and businesses. Sunday’s ceremony also came as many people struggle with the pandemic that has now killed 600,000 Americans.
But administrators said Sunday they hoped to make the ceremony about the students.
“Today is the celebration of our students’ diligence and hard work over the last 13 years,” Joplin School District Superintendent Melinda Moss said. “It’s bringing honor to their teachers and pride to their families. Whether there’s a pandemic or a milestone anniversary coming, today’s about the graduates.”
Andrew Seavy, a history and geography teacher at Joplin High School, said that while the tornado and pandemic are on many minds, this graduation shows that students have responded to those challenges.
“I didn’t even live here when the tornado struck, but the pandemic has changed the way we operated this year,” Seavy said. “We’ve had to be cautious and had to do things a little differently than we’ve done before. I’d say overall, these students, man, they responded to that challenge, and it’s been a fantastic year. By all accounts, we’ve done a lot better than we had reason to expect we would. I’m so proud of all these guys, every single one of them.”
Joplin High School Principal Stephen Gilbreth said having an in-person graduation was important as the community worked to get out from under the pandemic.
“It’s super exciting to be able to do this for the kids,” Gilbreth said. “This is a huge thing. We did a drive-thru graduation last year and then a one-student-at-a-time walk-through, but we weren’t able to do the big full-blown walking graduation, so we are so excited to be able to provide this for families and parent.”
Doors to Kaminsky Gym opened at 1:30 p.m. to a long line of families. The ceremony lasted for more than two hours with speeches by student leaders, administrators and faculty. Then it was time to hand out the diplomas.
“This is why we exist as a school system is to have this day,” Assistant Superintendent Kerry Sachetta said. “It’s probably the second-biggest day in any kid’s school career other than when they start school in kindergarten.”
Moss said returning to the traditions of graduation was important as the pandemic shows signs of starting to wane.
“I think trying to revisit our traditions as soon as safely possible has been extremely important,” Moss said. “I’m proud of all the efforts that the community made to give last year’s graduates the drive-thru, which has become a tradition for this year’s class as well. We love that event. It’s so full of joy and fun.”
Graduates said they were excited to have their graduation ceremony back as well.
“I’m so happy,” Ann Lenhart said. “I feel very blessed that my whole education is going to be something, and I’m so glad I’m able to graduate. I did it, I’m very happy, I’m ready.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.