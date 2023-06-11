The Joplin Health Department has started the summer fogging for mosquito control.
A map of the areas being fogged will be posted on the health department page of the city's website at www.joplinmo.org/healthdepartment under the category of "Environmental Health" and then "Mosquito and Vector Control."
There are four areas currently being fogged. One is the downtown area from Main Street west to Maiden Lane and Seventh Street to 10th Street. Another is from Tyler Avenue west to Winfield Avenue from Fourth Street to Seventh Street. The third area is from Jefferson Avenue east to Cunningham Avenue and from 13th Street to 17th Street. The fourth location is in Royal Heights from Jaccard Avenue north to Quincy Street and Euclid Avenue to Florida Avenue.
Fogging is done with a nonrestricted pesticide to control adult mosquitoes and the treatment of mosquito breeding areas with a larvicide to prevent mosquitoes from becoming adults.
The pesticide used has been evaluated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to be of low toxicity to humans. However, residens are encouraged to stay indoors and not drive through areas where fog is visible after application.
The fog dissipates within about 15 minutes of application. Fogging will be conducted in the early morning hours to minimize exposure and disruption to outdoor activities.
Health officials also recommend that residents close their windows and bring pets indoors when their area is being treated.
Mosquitoes need standing water, as little as one teaspoon to reproduce. Residents are asked to check their properties for places where water may accumulate and become a haven for breeding mosquitoes. That could include gutters, bird baths, untreated swimming pools, and old tires.
Eliminating the sources of mosquitoes is the most effective way to minimize their presence, according to the health department.
Low-lying areas that are prone to having standing water can be routinely treated with a mosquito larvicides. Modifying the grading of property can be a more permanent solution to preventing standing water from accumulating.
Mosquito bites can be avoided if people:
• Stay indoors at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.
• Wear long sleeved shirts, socks, and long pants when outdoors.
• Use an approved insect repellent and follow the instructions on the product label.
• Talk to a physician or health care provider before applying insect repellants to young children.
• Make sure window screens fit tightly and are free of holes.
Residents who encounter a large quantity of mosquitoes or who do not want their property fogged may call the health department for assistance at 417-623-6122.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.