DIAMOND, Mo. — Weather permitting, George Washington Carver National Monument plans a prescribed burn on Tuesday.
Approximately 60 acres at the park will be burned under the guidance of National Park Service fire personnel. The objective of the controlled burn is to reduce wildfire risk and enhance the tallgrass prairie through the reduction of fuel loads and woody species.
Most of the park will remain open to visitors during the burn, although temporary closure of the Carver Trail will be necessary. The burn is expected to last one day.
Details: 417-325-4151.
