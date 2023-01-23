A Carthage mother whose 2-year-old son tested positive for methamphetamine when brought to a hospital two years ago pleaded guilty to a child abuse charge Monday in a plea deal requiring her to enter a treatment court program.
Dawndee R. Alton, 29, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a felony count of child endangerment in a plea deal requiring her to enter a local treatment court program. If she completes the program, she could be granted a suspended sentence.
Her plea bargain would dismiss two related felony charges of child abuse or neglect and resisting arrest. Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the agreement and ordered the defendant to enter the program.
Alton's 2-year-old son was taken to Mercy Hospital Carthage on Jan. 2, 2021, suffering from respiratory distress. Alton told hospital staff that he had been acting in an "extreme" manner, rubbing his chest, breathing heavily and sweating profusely.
A medical assessment of the boy determined that he was under the influence of methamphetamine. When the mother assured police that her son had not been left in the care of anyone else, state child abuse investigators removed the boy and his 6-year-old brother from her care.
The older boy described for investigators a small bag with a white powder in it that his mother would leave out on a counter in their apartment. The older boy and his mother were tested for drugs, and the boy's tests came back negative. But the defendant tested positive for both meth and marijuana.
Alton told police that her younger son was in a bathroom with two other children the day he got sick. She said she became concerned when she saw him lying on a pile of clothing. She told police that there were no drugs or harmful substances near him that she saw.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case indicated that Alton had four other children removed from her care before the removal of the two boys two years ago.
