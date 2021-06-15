MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — The 33-year-old boyfriend of an Aurora woman waived a preliminary hearing this week on charges that he physically and sexually abused her 3-year-old son.
Zachary A. Honorof waived the hearing Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree sodomy and child abuse. Associate Judge Scott Sifferman set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for July 12.
Both Honorof and Bethany G. Meyer, 30, of Aurora, were charged with the abuse of her son after an investigation in October by the Missouri Department of Social Services and Aurora-Marionville police.
A probable-cause affidavit states that an investigation was initiated when Meyer brought the boy to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with his penis bleeding.
An examination of the boy located about 30 bruises on his body, from head to feet and a bite mark on his arm, according to the affidavit. Hospital staff believed many of the bruises were consistent with some type of blunt force trauma.
Meyer initially told hospital staff that she bit her son on the arm to teach him not to bite others, according to the affidavit. She later told a detective that when she bit her son, she never used her teeth and never left a bruise and that she had lied to hospital staff "because she did not know how far this case was going to go," the investigator wrote in the affidavit.
The investigation determined that Meyer had been leaving her son in the care of her boyfriend, Honorof, who was unemployed, while she worked and was going to school. She subsequently admitted that he was the one who bit her son and left the bruise and told the investigator that Honorof had called her at work Oct. 14 and told her the boy's penis would not stop bleeding.
She told the investigator she went home and the two of them tried but could not get the bleeding to stop, eventually necessitating her taking him to the hospital Oct. 16.
The affidavit states that the investigator tried to locate Honorof to speak with him but could not find him, and Meyer told the detective that they broke up and he had left their home and she did not know how to reach him.
Meyer, who is charged with two felony counts of child abuse or neglect, has a preliminary hearing scheduled June 28.
