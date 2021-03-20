A Carl Junction man was injured in a motorcycle crash at 3:15 p.m. Saturday on Business Loop 49, five miles south of Joplin in Newton County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Jimmy E. Forcum, 51, driver of the motorcycle, suffered moderate injuries. He was transported by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West, Joplin.
The patrol said the accident occurred when an northbound vehicle pulled into the path of the northbound motorcycle. The driver of the vehicle left the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.