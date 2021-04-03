A motorcycle rider died following a crash Friday in the 2800 block of South Range Line Road, according to the Joplin Police Department. No time was given.
Police said the wreck involved a passenger vehicle with one occupant, and that there were no additional passengers on the motorcycle. The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital but later died from injuries. The driver of the passenger vehicle was also transported to a local hospital and was in critical condition.
Names are being withheld pending formal notification of next-of-kin.
The Joplin Police Department said its Major Crash Team is conducting an investigation.
• A Joplin man was involved in a single-vehicle accident at 12:15 a.m. Saturday on Goldfinch Road 1 mile south of Joplin in Newton County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.
Tobias J. Weelborg, 41, was southbound when he ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree, the patrol reported.
He was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries, the patrol reported.
