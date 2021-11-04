One driver was killed and the other moderately injured in a two-vehicle collision at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 66, about 2 miles west of Joplin in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Darrell L. Shoemaker, 32, of Moundville, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by the Jasper County coroner, the state patrol said.
The other driver involved, Robert D. McDaniel, 59, of Independence, Kansas, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin.
The patrol said Shoemaker was northbound and attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Highway 66 when his car was struck by McDaniel's westbound pickup truck.
• A resident of Exeter was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 10:10 a.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 86, about 6 miles east of Neosho in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Kayla E. Young, 23, was taken to Mercy Hospital Cassville with minor injuries.
She was driving a westbound pickup truck that collided with a southbound pickup truck driven by John M. Laughlin, 74, of Stark City, when Laughlin failed to yield the right of way and pulled into her path, the patrol said.
• Two teens were injured in a single-vehicle accident at 8 a.m. Thursday on Route MM, a half-mile east of Wayne in Barry County, the state patrol said.
The driver, a 17-year-old boy, and his passenger, a 14-year-old girl, both of Washburn, were taken to Mercy Hospital Cassville with moderate injuries.
Their eastbound pickup truck ran off the road and struck a culvert and sign, the patrol said.
• A Lanagan woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on Route DD, about 4 miles west of Lanagan in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
Sarah E. Fichtner, 30, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries.
She was driving a northbound vehicle that ran off the road, struck a culvert and became airborne before landing and rolling, the patrol said. She was thrown out of the vehicle.
• A Joplin man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 4:25 p.m. Wednesday on River Road, a mile south of Joplin in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Josiah J. Fletcher, 20, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
He was driving a westbound car that ran off the road and struck the ground and a tree, the patrol said.
