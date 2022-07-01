MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Lawrence County judge decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Thursday that a 35-year-old man should stand trial on rape and sodomy charges involving a 9-year-old girl.
Judge Matthew Kasper ordered Nicholas A. Woods, of Mount Vernon, to stand trial on one count of first-degree rape and four counts of first-degree sodomy with a child less than 12 years old. The judge set July 11 for Woods' initial appearance on the charges in a trial division of Lawrence County Circuit Court.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, the girl disclosed the abuse to a bus driver in Republic. An initial investigation by Republic police determined that the incidents took place in Mount Vernon.
The girl subsequently disclosed to child abuse investigators at the Children's Center in Springfield that Woods had been sexually abusing her for about two years.
