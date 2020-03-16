The Missouri State High School Activities Association has canceled the rest of its Show-Me Showdown for classes 4 and 5.
Officials said the decision was made in consultation with local and state officials and member schools. The most recent recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urge limiting gatherings.
"We understand the unexpected hurdles this creates for our schools and fans, and apologize for the inconveniences it has caused," said Kerwin Urhahn, MSHSAA executive director, in a statement. "Our thoughts are with our schools as they navigate the uncertainty of these times."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.