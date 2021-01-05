Jared Bruggeman, director of athletics at Missouri Southern State University, will step down from the position at the conclusion of the winter sports season in mid-March, the university announced today.
Bruggeman has served as director of athletics at Missouri Southern since 2009. He will continue to serve Missouri Southern through May, collaborating on the potential development of a sports management program and on select athletic fundraising projects.
Cori Reid, the assistant athletic director for facilities and event management, will become the interim director of athletics beginning in mid-March.
The announcement comes about a month after the university fired head football coach Jeff Sims.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
