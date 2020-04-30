Students at Missouri Southern State University will see a 2.37% increase in their tuition when they return to campus in the fall.
The new rate for in-state, undergraduate tuition — which includes all mandatory student fees — will be $248.73 per credit hour, a $5.77 increase per credit hour from the current rate of $242.96. The rate was approved Thursday by the university's Board of Governors and is the maximum increase allowed under state law.
Out-of-state, undergraduate tuition will increase by $11.54 per credit hour to $497.46 per credit hour. Tuition for distance learning will increase $4 per credit hour to $299.88 per credit hour.
Tuition for graduate students will remain at $350 per credit hour, and the rate for dual-credit classes will remain at $50 per credit hour.
