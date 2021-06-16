In-state undergraduate students at Missouri Southern State University will pay $10 more per credit hour starting in the fall following a unanimous vote Wednesday by the Board of Governors.
The increase is nearly twice the amount that tuition was raised last year, when the board at that time approved a $5.77 increase per credit hour, or 2.37% increase. This year’s $10 more per credit hour is a 4% increase.
The new rate for in-state, undergraduate tuition — which includes all mandatory student fees — will be $258.73 per credit hour.
Out-of-state, undergraduate tuition will increase by $32.40 per credit hour to $529.86 per credit hour. Tuition for distance learning will increase $10 per credit hour to $309.88 per credit hour.
Tuition for graduate students will remain at $350 per credit hour, and the rate for dual-credit classes will remain at $50 per credit hour.
Rob Yust, vice president for business affairs, said that the university had the capability as allowed by the state of increasing the tuition rate by $16.20, but officials recommended only increasing it by $10 in an effort to curb sliding student enrollment.
Because the higher rate would already be on the books, this allows the university to potentially charge $6.20 next year or the year after, if approved by the state.
“We’ll book the $6.20, so when we send something up to the commissioner of higher education, which we will tomorrow (Thursday), we’re asking the board to approve the total of $16.20 but only charge $10," Yust said. "We’re doing that to try to get students on our campus.
“We feel that $10 is adequate and that we could get by with that.”
MSSU President Dean Van Galen said the $10 per credit hour increase was an appropriate balance between trying to be affordable and competitive, but also meeting their need for revenue to operate the university.
“The University of Missouri System has announced their increases — they range from 2% to 5%,” he said.
Van Galen said a higher education policy bill was recently passed by the Missouri House and Senate. If signed by Gov. Mike Parson, it would remove the cap on tuition for the next five years. This would grant the governing boards full discretion on setting base tuition, changes or increases.
“I think, in general, some of the Missouri institutions, given this bill, are trying to be a bit cautious because with the flexibility we’ll gain some level of trust with the Legislature that we won’t increase tuition to exorbitant rates,” Van Galen said.
In other business Wednesday, the board approved a budget for fiscal year 2022.
The budget projects total total expenditures of $85.4 million and revenues of $82.7 million. Both figures are significantly higher from the fiscal year 2021 budget, which had projected expenditures at $74.3 and revenues of $70.7 million.
Jeff L. Gibson, director of budget and operations, said the projections are based on the new tuition rate. Tuition is projected to raise an estimated $19.6 million in revenue, and the university expects $28.6 million in state appropriations.
In reports, Van Galen said the outcomes of the Missouri General Assembly during the 2021 legislative session were positive and supportive of higher education.
