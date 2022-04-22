The MSSU Choral Society will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at the First Community Church, 2007 E. 15th St. in Joplin.
Opening the concert will be Marvin Hamlisch’s “One Song.” The featured piece is a choral review of music from "The Wizard of Oz," including several solos by chorus members. Also to be performed are “Swinging With the Saints,” John Rutter's “Seeds Grow to Plants” and “For the Beauty of the Earth,” and Brendan Graham's “My Land.”
Melissa Belk is the conductor of the chorus, and Clint Newby is the accompanist.
Admission is free and open to the public; donations will be accepted.
