A regional fire academy will launch this summer through a partnership of the Joplin Fire Department, the city of Joplin and the College of Health Sciences at Missouri Southern State University.
The program will begin with the Fire I course, which will be offered in the summer on Monday, Wednesday and Friday nights, with some Saturday training as well. The basic course focuses on fireground operations, personal protective equipment, basic fire characteristics, safely entering and exiting a burning building, and how to respond to different fire events.
The Fire II course, offered in the fall, will meet on the same schedule. It will focus on hands-on teamwork, how to suppress fires and how to safely manage the fireground environment, said Ted Lee, director of MSSU's emergency medical services department.
“We have the opportunity to impact the city of Joplin by providing educated firefighters so they don’t have to rely on as much in-house training,” Lee said in a statement. “The closest fire training centers to Joplin are three or four hours away, so we also have the opportunity to provide quality fire education to parts of Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.”
The classes will be led by Joplin Fire Department’s training chiefs. Classes, which will be kept to between 15 and 18 students for safety purposes, will be taught at the city’s public safety training tower across Highway 171 from the Joplin Regional Airport. Built in 2015, the training tower will allow instructors to create realistic scenarios for firefighters.
“We are excited about this collaboration with MSSU,” Joplin fire Chief Jim Furgerson said. “By partnering together, we will reestablish interactive fire service training in our region. This program will develop a qualified and strong firefighter not only for the city of Joplin, but for agencies throughout our region.”
