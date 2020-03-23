Missouri Southern State University will close most campus buildings through May 11 and has postponed spring commencement until a later date, officials announced Monday.
Online classes, which were previously in effect until the end of April, have been extended through the end of the semester, including finals. No face-to-face instruction will take place for the rest of the spring semester.
A computer lab in the Anderson Criminal Justice Center will remain open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays for students who need internet or computer access.
All students living in campus housing are required to check out by Friday. Refunds for housing will be prorated from the day of checkout. Students who do not have access to alternate housing can request to stay by contacting Residence Life staff at residencelife@mssu.edu.
The university's Advising, Counseling and Testing Services division will continue to provide mental health counseling and student advising through an online platform. Contact the ACTS office at acts@mssu.edu.
The Willcoxon Health Center will remain open through Friday; after that date, staff will be available online. Call 417-625-9323 for more information.
Most campus buildings will be locked, and faculty and staff — who will continue to be paid — will work from home until further notice. Employees who need to access materials in their offices or labs are allowed to do so at their discretion.
As of this week, only select staff will be authorized to work on campus. Additional compensation will be provided for employees required to work on campus during the closure.
"We continue to partner with regional and national health officials and emergency management organizations to respond to evolving circumstances," MSSU officials said in a release announcing the changes. "The President's Council is striving to provide the information students, faculty and staff need to keep learning, teaching and working."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.