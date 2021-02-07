Due to ice and hazardous road conditions, the Missouri Southern State University campus will be closed and day and evening classes are canceled on Monday. This includes the library and Lion’s Den.
The Rec Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The pool and racquetball courts will be open from noon to 7:30 p.m.
Students or staff who had an appointment scheduled at the campus health center on Monday should contact WillcoxonHealthCenter@mssu.edu to determine a followup plan.
All Crowder College locations will be closed Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.