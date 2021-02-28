The ground’s the limit for a group of faculty and student volunteers at Missouri Southern State University who are converting more than an acre of campus into a thriving wildflower habitat to preserve biodiversity.
A steep hillside east of Nixon Hall that was difficult to maintain soon will spring to life as teams prepare the soil for seed germination. The wildflower habitat project kicked off last fall when volunteers began prepping the area.
Katie Kilmer, assistant professor of biology and environmental health, said areas like hillsides or abandoned lots are perfect for habitat restoration because they can’t be used for anything else.
“This particular site, there’s already a building here, and they can’t put sidewalks or a parking lot, but also from a landscaping perspective, this hill is so steep that it’s a bit hazardous for our crews to maintain,” she said. “They were really supportive of us turning (the hillside) into a site that requires no maintenance so they don’t have to worry about riding a mower up and down here.”
The MSSU Pollinator Club, the Student Senate and the Academic Affairs Office have provided funds for the endeavor.
Native flowers
Wildflowers have much deeper roots than native grasses, making them better at stabilizing steep areas and preventing erosion, Kilmer said. The variety of wildflowers being planted include milkweed, sunflowers, black-eyed Susan, prairie blazing star, coneflowers, goldenrod, ironweed and asters.
“A lot of people, when they see these, would think it’s just a weed growing at the edge of their yard when really they have beautiful flowers,” Kilmer said. “We tried to select plants that were from this area, suitable for this climate, had good pollen or nectar sources and also had bright colors and things that would be blooming throughout the year.”
Bobbi Monroe, a senior biology major, began the prep work last year as part of a service-learning project. Monroe said it was fun to start from scratch and do something beneficial for the environment.
"I thought it would be a good learning opportunity, and it would be nice to know the process," she said. "I love the idea of building something for nature that's going to last a long time."
Jason Willand, chair of the biology and environmental health department, worked with a group of students in late January to conduct a controlled burn on both sides of Nixon Hall to help prepare the ground.
“We burned off all of the dead plant matter at the top to expose the soil, and we started planting about half before we got the snow,” Kilmer said. “We’re hoping to get the rest done (soon).”
Sheets of jute, or natural plant fibers, have been rolled over the ground to control erosion while the seeds begin to sprout. The material is biodegradable and will add nutrients into the soil as it decomposes.
“I would like to see more sites like this around campus,” said Jordan Shore, a junior who’s a member of the campus Pollinator Club. “There’s a lot of work, but overall, it’s not that hard of a project to accomplish in the long run. It surprises me a little that people haven’t done more of this.”
Wildflower cycles
Kilmer said the project will have a positive effect on campus and the community. The tract of land being restored is approximately 1.2 acres.
“This is something that will be beneficial to the school as an educational course because now we can use this for different classes,” she said. “It’s important to preserve these habitats because it’s really hard to get back what has been lost."
Some of the wildflower species will begin springing up this summer, but most of the seeds have to experience freezing conditions before they sprout. Kilmer said planting for habitat restorations generally begins in December or January.
“A lot of wildflower plants are adapted to this climate, even if it’s winter,” she said. “The seeds from plants come down in the fall. By the time they go through a winter and it warms up, that’s the trigger to them that it’s spring. They need to have that cycle.”
The full effects of the wildflower project most likely won’t be seen until next summer. The long-term plan is to eventually expand all of the steep hillsides around Nixon Hall into wildflower habitats.
“If this spot that we’re working on turns out well, the school has indicated that we can potentially convert all of this area on the edge of campus,” Kilmer said. “In the biology department, we really want to try to use this space as well because we think it’s great for the environment and a great opportunity for students to get hands-on experience. It will also help make the world a nicer place.”
