Ukraine sits half a world away, but repercussions from Russia’s 2-week-old invasion of that country are being felt right here in Joplin.
The invasion was the focus of a faculty panel discussion Thursday as four Missouri Southern State University faculty members fielded questions from the public.
Right now, Europe is at its most dangerous moment since World War II ended 77 years ago because of the violence.
“When I wake up in the morning, the first thing I do is turn on CNN to see what I have missed overnight, (since) Ukraine is eight hours ahead of Joplin,” said Chad Stebbins, director of the Institute of International Studies and moderator of the panel. “I go to sleep wondering what’s going to take place (next)?”
While there's a ton of unanswered questions about Russia's drive into Ukraine, there was a simple answer to what America's military can do to counter Russian aggression in Eastern Europe — not a thing.
“Our history with NATO and our history in the Cold War has really laid down the foundations for what we can do today” in Ukraine, said Steve Wagner, professor of history at MSSU. “Russia is the world’s largest nuclear power; it’s just not possible for the U.S. to fight a war with Russia that would not potentially escalate into horrific ways. And so our sympathies certainly lie with Ukraine, and the people of Ukraine — and I believe we should do whatever we can for them — but in terms of ‘going into Ukraine’ (militarily) … we can’t do that.”
Sitting next to him, Chris Moos, professor of international business, nodded in agreement. If America stormed across Poland’s border with guns blazing, it would immediately trigger Article 5 of the NATO agreement, he said, “and it would be World War III. And (Russian President Vladimir) Putin would not hesitate to use nuclear weapons.”
"If NATO found itself at war with Russia, then I don't believe that can be a conventional war," Wagner said.
Moos, who has visited Ukraine between 30 and 35 times, said America simply can’t ignore Ukraine, either.
“I think it’s very important to understand that with the interconnective nature of world economies today, we will be affected” by the war — and already have been. For example, Russia and Ukraine combined export the world’s largest supply of beer-making barley, and Ukraine alone is responsible for 25% of the world’s wheat supply. Known as the former Soviet Union’s “bread basket,” Ukraine also has one-third of the world’s “black earth” — rich soil that supplies a huge bounty of agricultural goods to the rest of the world.
“So everyone will be affected, including us, by this (conflict),” Moos said, “not to say nothing of the oil and gas hikes that will affect Europe and, if you filled up at the pump this morning, affect us.”
All four panelists, which included Rebecca Shriver, assistant professor of history, and William Delehanty, associate professor of international and political affairs, agreed that Ukraine should not be ignored, with Shriver specifically mentioning financial support and humanitarian aid, which the U.S. and the West have contributed. The United States and its European allies are also offering plenty of military equipment to Ukraine, primarily in the form of Stinger and Javelin missiles.
“I think we need to do everything we can to support the Ukrainian people,” Moos said. Ukraine’s symbol is a trident — with three “teeth,” as the Ukrainians call it — “and I think they are showing (the Russians) that they have teeth now, because they are fighting dearly for their freedoms and their lands.”
The question was then raised by Paul Teverow, seated in the audience, if there would be a point in the near future where sitting on the sidelines or sending material aid or sanctions isn’t enough to stop Putin’s aggression.
“Trying to project forward with President Putin is an impossible task,” Moos said. “Nobody knows what’s going on inside his mind. That point may come if he does defeat Ukraine and expands further. Eventually he’ll run into NATO countries,” like Poland or Romania or Estonia. “So if he would go that far, then he would trigger Article 5, and we would be at war with him because we would be obligated to defend those countries militarily. So what the end point is to this? We need to stop it now or it will be a bigger problem if we don’t. So giving support to Ukraine, who has the will to fight, is the right idea.
“I think everyone thought Ukraine would fall in just a few days, including the Russians,” Moos continued. “I don’t know how much longer they can last, but of course many volunteers are coming from around the world to fight Russia in Ukraine.”
At one point, a Russian woman interrupted the panel by asking multiple times about why the U.S. would want to be involved in the Ukraine and that many Russian people living in Ukraine wanted closer ties with Putin's government. She seemed angry at America's economic sanctions and recent actions.
One note made during the 45-minute discussion was the fact that Ukraine, which was a key component of the former Soviet Union, was a sovereign nation long before that. Moos added that the city of Kviv, now surrounded by Russian forces, celebrated its 1,500th anniversary in 2021.
What makes Putin’s actions so alarming, Wagner said, is that he’s far more unpredictable than Soviet leaders were during the Cold War. Between the 1960s through the late 1980s, Western leaders could rely on their Soviet adversary to act and do things in a certain way — “our relations were poor, but we kind of knew what to expect,” he said. But Putin hasn’t played by those familiar rules. For example, he has deemed the economic sanctions President Joe Biden placed against Russia last week as an act of war, promptly raising the alert status of his country's nuclear forces.
“So if economic sanctions are an act of war … then we certainly can’t enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine or we can’t allow Poland to transfer planes to Ukraine," Wagner said. "What might he consider a step too far? What we can do might be even more limited than what we could do during the Cold War.”
