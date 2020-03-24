The Missouri Southern State University Board of Governors will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday via conference call. The conference line is 1-360-776-3641; the conference code is 227852.
There also will be a closed session, via conference call, immediately following for the hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting of employees.
The board's presidential search committee will meet in closed session at 1:30 p.m. today in Billingsly Student Center 343 on campus.
