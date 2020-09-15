The Missouri Southern State University Board of Governors will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Billingsly Student Center’s Connor Ballroom. After the board meeting, there will be a closed session for legal actions and the hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting of employees.
In addition, a closed meeting of the personnel/compensation committee will be held at 10 a.m. in Room 341 of the student center. The academic affairs committee will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 356, while the budget/audit committee will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 309; both of those are open.
