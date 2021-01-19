The Missouri Southern State University Board of Governors will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Billingsly Student Center’s Connor Ballroom.
Prior to the open meeting, the personnel/compensation committee will meet in closed session at 10 am. in Room 341 of Billingsly. The budget/audit committee will meet at 11 a.m. in the ballroom.
Following the board’s open session, there will be a closed session in Room 309 for the hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting of employees.
