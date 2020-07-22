The Missouri Southern State University Board of Governors will hold a special meeting at 3:15 p.m. Thursday in Billingsly Student Center’s Connor Ballroom.
In addition, the board's budget/audit committee will meet at 2 p.m., followed by the academic affairs committee at 2:40 p.m. The meetings will be held in a hybrid format, with some members attending in person and others virtually.
Following the special meeting, the board will meet in closed session for legal actions and the hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting of employees.
