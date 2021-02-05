Missouri Southern State University has named Joplin native Atiba Bradley as the 14th head football coach in the school’s history. He becomes the first graduate of Missouri Southern to lead the Lions football program.
“I’m extremely excited and honored for the opportunity to lead this football program,” Bradley said in a statement. “This is a position that is near and dear to my heart, a coveted position that returns me home and keeps me home for the future.”
Bradley comes to Missouri Southern from NCAA Division II McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois, where he was the Bearcats’ defensive coordinator. Prior to that, he served as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at NCAA Division I FCS University of South Dakota from January 2016 through December 2018. From 2013-16, Bradley was co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at NCAA Division I FCS Western Illinois.
He was also defensive coordinator at NCAA Division II Quincy University (Illinois) for the 2012 season. Bradley served as a graduate assistant at the University of Missouri from 2008-10. He was a student assistant and graduate assistant for the Lions from 2006-08 and was the team’s assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator from 2010-12 under head coach Bart Tatum.
As a player at MSSU, Bradley was a two-time All-MIAA honorable mention pick as a linebacker. During his senior season, he finished as Missouri Southern’s second-leading tackler with 72 stops (30 solo), including 9.5 for losses and one sack. Bradley was ninth in the MIAA that year in tackles. In his career, Bradley finished with 224 tackles, including 17.5 for a loss of 69 yards, 6.5 sacks for a loss of 52 yards, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one interception for a return of 37 yards.
Also a graduate of Joplin High School, Bradley played on the offensive and defensive lines, where he was a first-team all-conference, all-district and all-area performer and a second-team all-state selection for the Eagles.
“I am delighted that we have identified Atiba Bradley as the next leader of the Missouri Southern football program,” MSSU President Dean Van Galen said in a statement. “Coach Bradley will bring strong and diverse experience at the DII and FCS levels. In addition to his outstanding experience and leadership skills, I was very impressed with his energy and his plan to build a highly competitive program that includes a commitment to the development of the student-athlete that emphasizes academic success. As a MSSU graduate and former Lion football player and coach, Abita has a unique perspective on how to build a program at our university that is successful and sustainable. It is clear that this is where Coach Bradley wants to be.”
Bradley will be formally introduced at a news conference next week.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.