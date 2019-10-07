Missouri Southern State University, in conjunction with the Missouri Health Equity Collaborative, will host a health care career expo from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday inside Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
Nearly 50 booths will be set up for the expo. The morning sessions are aimed at high school students, demonstrating skills health care providers may actually perform.
“We want to make sure students really know what the health care profession offers so they can make informed decisions about their career choices," said Sherry Whiteman, respiratory care educator with Missouri Southern and Franklin Technology Center.
The expo, which also serves as a hiring event, will open to the public at 1 p.m.
The Missouri Health Equity Collaborative consists of health care-related entities such as the Carthage Technical Center, Franklin Technology Center, Crowder College, Freeman Health System, Mercy Health System and Missouri Southern.
