With spoons at the ready and proceeds headed to benefit a scholarship program, the inaugural Empty Bowls fundraiser at Missouri Southern State University on Tuesday had over 100 attendees within the first 30 minutes.
MSSU’s Lion Co-op — an on-campus food pantry for students, faculty and staff experiencing food insecurity — hosted the first Empty Bowls to fund its Groceries to Graduate scholarship program. Qualified students receive tokens that can be used like cash to purchase fresh foods at the Webb City Farmers Market.
Groceries to Graduates is offered to upperclassmen who have earned at least 90 credit hours and need financial assistance. Each scholarship recipient receives $200 in tokens that can be used to purchase eggs, produce, meat and bread.
The Empty Bowls event was a team effort with the university’s department of art and design creating roughly 300 ceramic bowls.
For $20, participants selected their own ceramic bowls and received a serving of soup, bread and dessert donated by local restaurants. Soup was provided by The Bruncheonette, Club 609, Bookhouse Cinema, the Webb City Farmers Market, and Fresh Ideas, Missouri Southern’s food service provider. Gusano’s Pizza donated the bread, and Granny Shaffer’s brought the pie.
Andrea Cullers, associate professor of kinesiology and co-director of the co-op, said she was approached by Frank Pishkur, MSSU’s professor of art and chair of the department of art, about the idea of partnering on a university Empty Bowls event. Pishkur’s students have been crafting bowls since the onset of the pandemic and wanted to put them to good use.
Cullers aims to make the fundraiser an annual Lion tradition.
“The bowls are amazing, and I will donate money to take a couple home,” she said. “We’ve had several of the art students come in and eat. They’ve been really involved. We’ve been trying to find a sustainable funding source for our Groceries to Graduate scholarship program. We just started it last year, and we’ve served over 30 students. This would be a great annual event that would help fund it.”
Food insecurity is the lack of access to fresh, quality food because of lack of money or other resources. National studies show that 1 in 3 college students face food insecurity, which can ultimately affect classroom performance and graduation rates.
“Historically, we’ve always had a student population that’s economically disadvantaged,” Pishkur said. “We know we have students who are hungry. I see that in my night class. It was just a good synergy to have this fundraiser.”
The bowls ranged in size, shape, design and color. Pishkur said several students, not just art majors, had a hand in crafting the bowls. The students included those from different classes and the Southern Clay Club, which is open to all majors on campus.
“Most of them are stoneware,” Pishkur said. “There are a few pieces of porcelain out there. It’s all high fired in a gas kiln, and because of the combustion atmosphere, it can actually alter the way the glazes look. You can have the same glaze in different parts of the kiln, and the colors will come out different.”
Richard Kenney, of Carl Junction, picked out a bowl with lines etched on the inside. He said he’s happy to see an Empty Bowls event at the university because he can remember being a struggling college student.
“I was young, 20, married, and I had a small child,” Kenney said. “I was also going to school full time and working part time. I needed food. It doesn’t change. You kind of forget about that over the years, and then you get reminded how expensive it is to go to college. I thought the scholarship program was different, and it supports healthy choices.”
Kamryn Colburn, a 22-year-old MSSU senior who is interning at the Lion Co-op, helped organize the fundraiser and reached out to area businesses that could support the cause. She’s been with the co-op for about a year now and has seen the effect it has had on students.
“When the Lion Co-op first started, we didn’t have a lot of people, so we had to get the word out a little bit,” Colburn said. “I’ve watched it grow over the last year, and it has been awesome. Now, we have people every single day, and we have regulars. That’s the goal.”
Colburn said planning the fundraiser was great career experience for her and that it is rewarding to help fellow students.
“We had enough donations, and I think it’s all working out perfectly,” she said. “We asked each restaurant to donate about 50 servings. The restaurants were great to work with, and they went above and beyond.”
Rachael Lynch, market manager of the Webb City Farmers Market, said she loves the partnership with the school and has seen five to 10 students use the tokens at every market session.
“From the first few months of seeing students come into the market to now, it has been a positive increase,” she said. “The students themselves are getting an experience of shopping for fresh food and getting out in the community. Hopefully, this scholarship helps alleviate some stress and allows them to study a bit more because they’re not having to pick up extra shifts at work.”
