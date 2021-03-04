The master's degree program in management offered through Missouri Southern State University’s College of Business has been accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs.
“The ACBSP is highly recognized in business schools,” said Tom Schmidt, associate dean and program coordinator, in a statement. “Academically, it’s a big plus for us."
When it launched in 2016, the program was offered in a hybrid format, containing a mix of in-person and online classes. Today, the degree is offered entirely online in eight-week terms, allowing students to obtain the degree in as little as 12 months. While it previously relied on adjunct faculty, it is now taught entirely by full-time faculty members.
“Another things that’s unique is that it is designed for nonbusiness majors,” Schmidt said. “There are no prerequisites. ...Someone who has never taken a business course can start right now.”
