Missouri Southern State University will hold two events Wednesday in conjunction with its Oceania themed semester.
"Diversity and Dying on the Great Barrier Reef: What Does the Future Hold?" will be presented at 10 a.m. in Corley Auditorium in Webster Hall by Jason Willand, an assistant professor of biology and environmental health at MSSU. Willand will explore the reef's biodiversity and measures that are being taken to restore parts of the reef that have experienced coral die-off due to bleaching.
"A Toad and Snake Invasion: Ecological Disasters Caused by Invasive Species" will be presented at 11 a.m., also in Corley Auditorium, by David Penning, an assistant professor of biology and environmental health at MSSU. Penning will discuss the historical context of species introductions in Southeast Asia and what biologists are doing to prevent damage.
The lectures are free and open to the public.
Details: mssu.edu/oceania.
