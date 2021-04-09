Registration is open for the Lifetime Sports Academy, to be held June 7-10 at Missouri Southern State University.
Children of all abilities ages 7-12 are invited to attend the event, which is sponsored by the kinesiology department. The goal is to teach the skills and promote the appreciation of activities that can be played for fun, health and fitness throughout life. Activities include golf, bowling, Frisbee, racquet sports, martial arts, archery, canoeing and more.
The cost is $100 per child, which will cover four days of instruction and a T-shirt. Missouri Southern will provide all of the necessary equipment. All participants much provide their own swimming suits, towels, socks and concession money.
The daily sessions will be held from 12:30 to 5 p.m. An awards presentation will be held on June 10. Parents are invited to attend to help recognize outstanding participants.
Register online at mssu.edu. Registration will remain open until Wednesday, April 28, or until all spots are filled.
Details: 417-625-9316, clsa@mssu.edu.
