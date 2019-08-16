Alan Marble, president of Missouri Southern State University, announced this morning that he plans to retire on June 30, 2020.
He made the announcement at MSSU's faculty and staff back-to-school meeting.
"...My family and I believe this is the right time for me to step down," Marble said in a statement. "Through much self-reflection, I have decided to re-energize and refocus on my family. I am excited to spend more time making precious memories with them."
Marble, 64, retired from a 27-year career at Crowder College in spring 2013 and subsequently was named interim president of Missouri Southern after the departure of Bruce Speck. He was named Missouri Southern's president in June 2014.
Marble said the university's Board of Governors plans to launch a "comprehensive" search for the next president, possibly with plans to have an individual hired for the position by the time his retirement takes effect.
"Alan's passion for education, commitment to the community, business acumen and servant-leadership have positioned Missouri Southern for a bright future," said Bill Gipson, chair of the Board of Governors, in a statement. "He has been a true friend and mentor, not only to me, but also to many who have known and worked with him. His tireless efforts will leave a lasting legacy at Missouri Southern."
This is a developing story and will be updated.
